WNY Rebels annual AAU Basketball Tryouts at Notre Dame next two Sundays

WNY Rebels annual AAU Basketball Tryouts for boys and girls will be held on two consecutive Sundays, Jan. 20 and 27, at Norte Dame High School gymnasium. Cost is $10 per player.

The school is located at 73 Union St. in the City of Batavia. Questions? Contact Otis Thomas via email at [email protected]

The schedule both days will be as follows:

Fifth / Sixth Grade Girls -- 8 to 9 a.m.

Fifth / Sixth Grade Boys -- 9 to 10 a.m.

Seventh / Eighth Grade Boys -- 10 to 11 a.m.

Seventh / Eighth Grade Girls -- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ninth / 10th Grade Girls -- 1 to 2 p.m.

11th / 12th Grade Boys -- 1 to 2 p.m.

Ninth / 10th Grade Boys -- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.