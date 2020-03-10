Woman found in Oakfield pond Monday night identified

Press release from the Office of the Sheriff:

On March 9 at 10:45 p.m., the Genesee County Sheriff's Office received a missing person complaint on Maltby Road, Town of Oakfield. After a search of the immediate area, the missing person was located in a small pond, just northeast of her residence.

It appears that Patricia A. Saguin, 72, was looking for her lost dog, and may have stumbled into the pond and drowned.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. John L. Baiocco, Deputy Ryan Young, Deputy James Stack, Deputy Austin Heberlein, Investigator Joseph Loftus and Chief Deputy Joseph Graff, Genesee County Coroner Karen Lang, and members of the Oakfield Voluntary Fire Department all assisted in the incident.

The incident in still under investigation.