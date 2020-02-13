Women who want to live like God is real converge at Northgate church March 27-28

Press release:

Tens of thousands of women worldwide participated in the IF:Gathering, either in person at the sold-out event in Dallas Feb. 7-8 or via livestream to locations like Northgate Free Methodist Church in Batavia. Representing a variety of cultures and denominations, these women hold one thing in common: they want to live like God is real.

The IF:Gathering provides space for women to wrestle with essential questions of faith, to dream, and to connect with one another. In Batavia, local leaders are hosting a delayed airing of the IF:Gathering on March 27 and 28 at Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia (North Campus).

Join the women of Northgate, Batavia and the surrounding areas for two days of amazing speakers via telecast, including IF:Gathering founder Jennie Allen, plus Jo Saxton, Jada Edwards and Beth Moore. There will be live worship, and refreshments.

Ticket cost is $15 for both days.

Time is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday March 27; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28.

For more information about the local IF:Gathering and to register, click here.

Allen, the author of "Restless" and "Nothing to Prove," created the nonprofit organization with the intention of providing a pure, honest space for this generation of women to wrestle with the essential question: IF God is real, THEN what?

To date, IF:Gathering has reached more than 1.2 million women in more than 179 countries. By partnering with the organization Days for Girls, Northgate is coming alongside women around the world, fostering relationships, and using women’s God-given gifts to not only transform hearts but also leave a tangible impact on the entire world.

"We have a grand desire to see an entire generation discipled and unleashed to then go and make more disciples of Jesus. We believe with God it’s possible," according to their website.