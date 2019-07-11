$2K reward offered for arrest and conviction of Route 98 kitten killer

Pledges from Volunteers for Animals and animal lovers in the community have led to at least a $2,000 reward being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for tossing an eight-week-old kitten from the window of a red car on Route 98 near West Saile Drive on Saturday night.

The kitten had to be euthanized because of its extensive injuries.

The Sheriff's Office announced the award this evening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (585) 343-5000.