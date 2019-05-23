A week left to register to vote before primary election

Press release:

Election law changes have resulted in an earlier Primary Election date. The Primary Election will be held on June 25th. Because of these calendar changes the following deadlines for registering to vote, if eligible, are the following:

May 31, 2019, is the last day to register in person at the Genesee County Board of Elections, which is located on the 3rd floor of County Building #1, 15 Main St., Batavia, NY for the June 25, 2019.

Mail registration forms must be postmarked by May 31, 2019, and received by the Board of Elections no later than June 5, 2019.

Applications for absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 18, 2019. June 24, 2019, is the last day to apply in person at the Board of Elections for a Primary Election ballot. June 25, 2019 (Primary Election Day) is the last day to deliver a local Primary Election ballot in person to the County Board of Elections, by close of polls (9:00 PM). The Primary election will be held from 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

There will be a Primary Election on June 25th in the following jurisdictions;

City of Batavia for City Court Judge on the Republican, Conservative and Independence line.

Town of Alexander for Town Clerk on the Republican line.

Town of Bergen for Town Clerk on the Republican line.

Town of Bethany for Town Justice on the Republican line.

Town of Byron for Highway Superintendent on the Conservative line (opportunity to ballot)

Town of Pembroke Town Justice on the Republican line.

There are no other Primaries in any other jurisdictions. You must be a registered party member to be eligible to vote in any of these local primaries.