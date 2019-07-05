Local Matters

July 5, 2019 - 12:34pm

Accident reported at Route 5 and 77

posted by Howard B. Owens in corfu, accident, news.

A two-vehicle accident is reported at Main Road and Alleghany Road, Pembroke.

There are potentially as many as five patients and there is entrapment. 

Corfu fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 12:38 p.m.: Pembroke fire and Indian Falls fire also responding. The intersection is blocked.

UPDATE 12:43 p.m.: Injuries to the person trapped in the vehicle do not appear to be serious, according to a first responder on scene.

UPDATE 12:44 p.m.: Darien's ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 12:46 p.m.: A young child has bruises, abrasions and cuts.

UPDATE 12:58 p.m.: The patient has been extricated.

UPDATE 1:13 p.m.: The road has reopened.

