Accident reported Bank Street Road, Elba

A motor vehicle accident with injuries is reported in the area of 7469 Bank Street Road, Elba.

Elba Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Initially, Mercy Flight was placed on standby but a first responder on scene reports both drivers are out of their vehicles and walking around. Mercy Flight is canceled.

A responding police officer is advised to be on the lookout for a white pickup truck, possibly a Chevy, that may have caused the accident.

UPDATE 8:05 a.m.: Fire police requested for traffic control.