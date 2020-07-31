Local Matters

July 31, 2020 - 8:02am

Accident reported Bank Street Road, Elba

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, elba.

A motor vehicle accident with injuries is reported in the area of 7469 Bank Street Road, Elba.

Elba Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Initially, Mercy Flight was placed on standby but a first responder on scene reports both drivers are out of their vehicles and walking around.  Mercy Flight is canceled.

A responding police officer is advised to be on the lookout for a white pickup truck, possibly a Chevy, that may have caused the accident.

UPDATE 8:05 a.m.: Fire police requested for traffic control.

