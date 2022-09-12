Local Matters

September 12, 2022 - 2:59pm

Accident reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Stafford.

An accident with entrapment is reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road.

Two-cars involved.  One injury.  The eastbound lane is blocked and the intersection is blocked.

Stafford Fire and Mercy EMS are responding.

UPDATE 2:59 p.m.: Mercy Flight being dispatched.

UPDATE: According to a trooper on scene, vehicle one was making a left turn onto Route 5 and allegedly pulled in front of an eastbound vehicle.  The driver of the eastbound vehicle sustained a broken arm and was transported by Mercy EMS to Strong Memorial Hosptial.  Mercy Flight was canceled. 

