Alexander starts of post-season with another shutout, 33-0 win

The Alexander Trojans did on Friday night in a playoff game what it has done through the season: dominated an opponent.

This time the victim was Clyde Savannah.

The Trojans won 33-0. All the scoring took place in the first half.

Scoring:

Trent Woods hit Kaden Lyons in the flats for an 8-yard touchdown pass.

Woods completed a 20 yard pass to Benny Merrill.

Ricky Townley scored on a three-yard run.

Woods hit Cristian Kissell.

Tyler Marino scored on a 16-yard run.

Defensively, the Trojans recorded their fifth shutout in the eight victories. Kaden Lyons led the team with 9 tackles. Ricky Townley had 8 tackles. Mason Bump had 6 tackles. Cristian Kisselll recorded a QB Sack. Kingston Woods had a fumble recovery. Cole Dean also had a fumble recovery and 3 tackles.

Woods ended up 5-10 passing for 120 yards and three TDs. Woods also carried five times for 60 yards. Ricky Townley led the Trojans with 62 yards on only 9 carries.