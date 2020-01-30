Amherst resident enters race for 61st Senate District

Press release

Jacqualine Berger, a labor activist, and current Town Board member and Deputy Supervisor in the Town of Amherst, formally enters the race for the 61st Senate District.

Berger was first elected to the Amherst Town Board in 2017 and was the top vote-getter that year. In 2020, she was appointed Amherst Deputy Supervisor.

Berger is no stranger to serving the community. She’s spent her career as an educator, currently teaching at SUNY Empire State College, and a labor leader, locally and nationally, through her work with NYSUT and AFT. Berger has a master’s degree in Early Childhood and Special Education from Tulane University. She’s a lifelong advocate for individuals with special needs, running a local Challenger Baseball program for children and adults with disabilities since 1991. In 2019, Empire State College awarded Berger the Altes Prize for Exemplary Community Service.

Berger believes she has the qualifications and ability to bring representation to the 61st Senate seat that encompasses parts of Erie, Monroe, and Genesee counties. She promises to utilize her position in the Democratic Senate majority to bring attention and State resources to the district and work with local municipalities to assess their needs. She cites the need for updated resources in school districts and improvements to aging infrastructure throughout the district as major proponents of her campaign.

“It is extremely important to the Town of Amherst that we have a State Senator who shares our values and understands our community. As an Amherst Town Council member and Deputy Town Supervisor, Jacqui Berger possesses the knowledge of our area and the skills to be an excellent and effective Senator in the 61st District,” said Assemblymember Karen McMahon.

In her role as Town Boardmember, Berger works directly with New York State to secure funding for projects throughout Amherst. Recently, she aided efforts to secure $783,000 for the Sattler Dellwood Park Green Infrastructure and Storm Water Project. Amherst will use the funds from this Green Innovation Grant Program to construct a bio-retention area, porous roller hockey rink and a porous parking lot.

Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa stated his support for Berger, “As an educator, Jacqui is a champion for students, and as Deputy Supervisor, she is a champion for Amherst residents. She takes taken bold actions to improve Amherst, and I’m confident that her values will make her a champion for this Senate district. I am proud to support her.”

Berger is a resident of Amherst, where she’s lived with her family for the past 32 years. In addition to her work in the town and with labor, she serves as liaison to Nature View Park Advisory Committee, Planning Board, Youth Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Appeals.