Arc GLOW Friends and Family 5K set for Sept. 7

Registration is open for the Arc GLOW Friends and Family 5K, scheduled for Sept. 7 in Elba.

This is the 18th year of the event, which helps raise funds for Arc GLOW and raise awareness off the agency's programs to child, adults, and families with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Funds raised also contribute to the Mary Anne Graney Memorial Scholarship.

Registration is $20 per 5K entrant and $15 for the fun walk.

The after-party includes music, food, children's activities and the "Taste of the County."

To register, click here.

File photos from 2021 by Howard Owens