Area residents honor Ginsburg with candlelight vigil at Old Courthouse

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered and celebrated by area residents outside the Old Courthouse in Batavia on Tuesday evening as not only a champion of equal rights for women but for her fervent support for equal rights for all people.

Among the speakers, Millie Tomidy-Pepper, director of the YWCA, who celebrated Ginsburg's legacy as a fierce fighter for equality rights and justice.

"Time and time again," Tomidy-Pepper said, "each one of us here tonight has undeniable reaped the benefits of her actions."

Amy Martoche, a candidate for New York's Supreme Court, called Ginsburg an inspiration and that throughout her career, she's known that each day she goes to work, she is standing on the shoulders of Ginsburg.

"She was small in stature but a giant in every other way," Martoche said. "She had the brains and power to help those of us without power."