October 5, 2022 - 11:56pm

Batavia HS honors new Hall of Fame inductees for 2022

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, sports, batavia.

bhshalloffame2022.jpg

Batavia High School honored some of its outstanding Blue Devils of athletic seasons past at the Athletic Department's annual Hall of Fame induction dinner, held this year at Batavia Downs.

Inducted were:

  • Benjamin Martino (1959): Football, Wrestling
  • Paul Blossom (1968): Football, Swimming, Track & Field
  • Richard Saunders (1971):Athlete: Swimming, Football, Baseball, Bowling; Coach: Swimming, Wrestling, Baseball
  • Sandy (Samiec) Reeg (1979): Tennis
  • Kristie (DuRei) DeFreze (2005): Gymnastics, Cheerleading, Track & Field
  • Michael Chmielowiec (2005): Basketball
  • Boys Basketball Team (2005): State Semi-Finalist
  • Jermaine Henderson (2006): Football, Track & Field

Photos by Howard Owens.  Top photo: Sandy (Semiec) Reeg, Rick Saunders, back, Michael Chmielowiec, front Benny Martino, Kritstie (DeRei) DeFreze, Jermaine Henderson, Paul Blossom.

bhshalloffame2022-2.jpg

The 2005 Boys basketball team: Dan Kines, Justin Williams, Adam Brasky, Michael Chmielowiec, Kevin Saunders, Ballard Maye, Jon Tretter, Buddy Brasky.

