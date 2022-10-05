Batavia HS honors new Hall of Fame inductees for 2022

Batavia High School honored some of its outstanding Blue Devils of athletic seasons past at the Athletic Department's annual Hall of Fame induction dinner, held this year at Batavia Downs.

Inducted were:

Benjamin Martino (1959): Football, Wrestling

Paul Blossom (1968): Football, Swimming, Track & Field

Richard Saunders (1971):Athlete: Swimming, Football, Baseball, Bowling; Coach: Swimming, Wrestling, Baseball

Sandy (Samiec) Reeg (1979): Tennis

Kristie (DuRei) DeFreze (2005): Gymnastics, Cheerleading, Track & Field

Michael Chmielowiec (2005): Basketball

Boys Basketball Team (2005): State Semi-Finalist

Jermaine Henderson (2006): Football, Track & Field

Photos by Howard Owens. Top photo: Sandy (Semiec) Reeg, Rick Saunders, back, Michael Chmielowiec, front Benny Martino, Kritstie (DeRei) DeFreze, Jermaine Henderson, Paul Blossom.

The 2005 Boys basketball team: Dan Kines, Justin Williams, Adam Brasky, Michael Chmielowiec, Kevin Saunders, Ballard Maye, Jon Tretter, Buddy Brasky.