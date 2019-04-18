Batavia man admits in Federal court us accessing child pornography on public library computer

A 55-year-old Batavia man who was arrested in January 2017 after staff at the Richmond Memorial Library observed him viewing what appeared to be child pornography on library computer entered a guilty plea yesterday in Federal court to a count of access with intent to view child pornography.

Robert Roy Richmond faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced Aug. 27 by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

An FBI investigator was contacted by local law enforcement after a library employee who was working in the DVD section saw a man at a computer looking at a pornographic picture of a child in fishnet stockings.

As soon as the man left, the employee shut down the computer and put an out-of-order sign on it in order to preserve any potential evidence until police arrived.

A subsequent forensic examination revealed that there were seven images on the computer which met the definition of child pornography.

Richmond was identified as the suspected computer user because he had to input his library card number to access the system. He was also identified as a suspect by the employee through a photo lineup.