Batavia man admits to sexual abuse involving woman unable to give consent

Adam Brokaw

A 43-year-old Batavia resident admitted in Count Court this week to one count of sexual abuse 1st for a sexual act involving a woman deemed to be incapable of giving consent.

Adam Brokaw, of Northern Boulevard, faces up to 10 years in prison and six months in jail following the guilty plea.

Sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., April 26.

Brokaw, at the time of his arrest in July was a corrections officer in Orleans County.

Investigators said at the time that the incident took place at 2 a.m., Nov. 11, after a party at his residence.