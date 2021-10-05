Local Matters

October 5, 2021 - 8:31pm

Batavia PD looking for woman missing since Sunday (UPDATE: Located)

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news.

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Regina Jo Roberts, 53, who was reported missing on 10/03/2021. Roberts is 5' 4" tall, weighs approximately 165 lbs, and is believed to be operating a gray 2011 Toyota Highlander, NY registration JPU7881. Anyone with information in reference to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.

UPDATE: Roberts has been located and is safe.

 

 

 

