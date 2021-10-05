Batavia PD looking for woman missing since Sunday

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Regina Jo Roberts, 53, who was reported missing on 10/03/2021. Roberts is 5' 4" tall, weighs approximately 165 lbs, and is believed to be operating a gray 2011 Toyota Highlander, NY registration JPU7881. Anyone with information in reference to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.