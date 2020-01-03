Batavia prevails in first-round Rotary Tournament game against Le Roy

Video Sponsor

Le Roy and Batavia battled it out Thursday night at GCC in a Rotary Tournament first-round game but the Lady Blue Devils managed to pull away in the fourth quarter for a 46-39 win.

Kenzie Reigle scored 19 points for Batavia. Emma Krolczyk scored 13 and Bryn Wormly, who hit two three-pointers early in the first quarter to give Batavia a lead it soon lost, scored 8.

For Le Roy, Kailyn Tresco scored 11 points, Jullian Curtis, nine, and Bryn Luckey, six. Tresco hit three-point shots in the first and fourth quarters.

The Rotary championship game is at 7:45 at GCC tonight, pitting Notre Dame vs. Batavia.

Bonus Video: Batavia's 5th and 6th grade girls basketball players playing a half-time scrimmage.