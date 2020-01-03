Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

January 3, 2020 - 3:16pm

Batavia prevails in first-round Rotary Tournament game against Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, video, batavia, Le Roy.
Video Sponsor

Le Roy and Batavia battled it out Thursday night at GCC in a Rotary Tournament first-round game but the Lady Blue Devils managed to pull away in the fourth quarter for a 46-39 win.

Kenzie Reigle scored 19 points for Batavia.  Emma Krolczyk scored 13 and Bryn Wormly, who hit two three-pointers early in the first quarter to give Batavia a lead it soon lost, scored 8.

For Le Roy, Kailyn Tresco scored 11 points, Jullian Curtis, nine, and Bryn Luckey, six. Tresco hit three-point shots in the first and fourth quarters.

The Rotary championship game is at 7:45 at GCC tonight, pitting Notre Dame vs. Batavia.

Bonus Video: Batavia's 5th and 6th grade girls basketball players playing a half-time scrimmage.

Calendar

January 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button