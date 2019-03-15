Local Matters

March 15, 2019 - 1:27pm

Batavia woman accused of selling methadone to a task force agent

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, notify.
polkleonamug2019.jpg
       Leona Polk

A 39-year-old resident of West Main Street Road, Batavia, has been arrested and accused of selling a quantity of methadone to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force on two occasions.

Leona J. Polk is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 4th, a Class C felony.

Polk was arraigned in Genesee County Court on Thursday and given her status as a lifelong Batavia resident and her lack of any prior criminal record, she was released on her own recognizance. 

She was arrested March 8 and held without bail until her appearance before Judge Charles Zambito on Thursday.

She is accused of making the sales on June 17 and 18.

