Bergen teen missing after last seen at Walmart in Brockport yesterday

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen from Bergen.

Caleb Holmes, 17, was last seen at the Walmart store in Brockport at 3:30 p.m., yesterday.

Holmes is 5'9", 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a red shirt, a blue sweatshirt, and black sneakers.

If you have information that may help in locating Caleb, contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (585) 753-4175. However, if you see Caleb or know exactly where he is at the time of your call, call 9-1-1 for the quickest possible response. A spokesman for MCSO said, "He may very well be in Genesee County."