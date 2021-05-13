Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 13, 2021 - 1:17pm

Bergen teen missing after last seen at Walmart in Brockport yesterday

posted by Howard B. Owens in missing person, news, bergen.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen from Bergen.

Caleb Holmes, 17, was last seen at the Walmart store in Brockport at 3:30 p.m., yesterday. 

Holmes is 5'9", 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a red shirt, a blue sweatshirt, and black sneakers.

If you have information that may help in locating Caleb, contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (585) 753-4175. However, if you see Caleb or know exactly where he is at the time of your call, call 9-1-1 for the quickest possible response.  A spokesman for MCSO said, "He may very well be in Genesee County."

 

 

 

Comments

Calendar

May 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button