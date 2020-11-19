Bergen women dies in collision on Route 19

A 74-year-old woman from Bergen, Caroline F. Bianchi, died this afternoon following a two-car collision on Route 19 near Creamery Road.

Another person was seriously injured.

The preliminary investigation by the Sheriff's Office indicates that Bianchi was southbound on Route 19 in a 2014 Toyota RAV4 when it traveled over the centerline of North Lake Road a struck 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan driven by Gary C. Beehler, 82, of Hamlin.

The vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lane.

Beehler was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious physical injuries.

Bianchi was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Tom Douglas.

Investigators have yet to determine why Bianchi's vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel.

The accident is being investigated by Deputy Andrew Mullen, Deputy Jordan Alejandro, Investigator Chad Minuto and members of the Crash Management Team including Sgt. Jason Saile and Deputy Kyle Krzemien. Assisting at the scene were the Town of Bergen Fire Department, Churchville Fire, Mercy EMS, and State Police.

