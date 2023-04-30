Berry's perfect game, latest dominating performance by a Notre Dame pitcher

There's one team left in Section V that is undefeated in the 2023 baseball season. That team is Notre Dame, at 9-0.

While the Irish offensive has piled up runs, the pitching has been phenomenal, with no earned runs allowed all season. Overall, only five opposing runners have scored against Notre Dame over 54 innings of play. The pitchers have fanned 111 batters.

On Saturday, Bryceton Berry threw a perfect game to pick up his fourth win of the season.

In the past three games, the Irish pitchers have tossed a no-hitter and a one-hitter.

Saturday's win came over Alexander, 8-0.

The Fighting Irish picked up wins on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the team beat Geneseo 11-1.

Jaden Sherwood tossed a complete-game one-hitter, notching 12 Ks and allowing one walk.

Offensively on Frixay:

Ryan Fitzpatrick, 2-3, two RBIs, two runs scored

Bryceton Berry, 2-3, two RBIs two runs scored

Jaden Sherwood, 2-,4 two RBIs one run scored

Submitted photos and information.