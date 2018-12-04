BHS Drama Club presents 'It's a Wonderful Life' this weekend
BHS Drama Club presents a stage adaption of It's a Wonderful Life this weekend, featuring Cameron Bontrager as George Bailey, in the classic story of a man who stayed in his small town only to reach a point where felt his life hadn't made a difference only to learn what a difference he did make with the help of his guardian angel, Clarence.
Featured cast:
- George Bailey- Cameron Bontrager (senior)
- Mary Bailey- Eryn Dunn (senior)
- Clarence- Riley Macdonough (sophomore)
- Janie Bailey- Macayla Burke (junior)
- Pete Bailey- Colin Dunn (freshman)
- Tommy Bailey- Marla Schlaggel (freshman)
- Zuzu Bailey- Kayla Stone (freshman)
- Mr. Potter- Michael Bartz (freshman)
- Potter's Secretary- Fay Pimlada Pattarachaidaecharuch (exchange student)
The adaption was written by Doug Rand from the original screenplay by Francis Goodrich, Albert, Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.
Recent comments