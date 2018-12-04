BHS Drama Club presents 'It's a Wonderful Life' this weekend

BHS Drama Club presents a stage adaption of It's a Wonderful Life this weekend, featuring Cameron Bontrager as George Bailey, in the classic story of a man who stayed in his small town only to reach a point where felt his life hadn't made a difference only to learn what a difference he did make with the help of his guardian angel, Clarence.

Featured cast:

George Bailey- Cameron Bontrager (senior)

Mary Bailey- Eryn Dunn (senior)

Clarence- Riley Macdonough (sophomore)

Janie Bailey- Macayla Burke (junior)

Pete Bailey- Colin Dunn (freshman)

Tommy Bailey- Marla Schlaggel (freshman)

Zuzu Bailey- Kayla Stone (freshman)

Mr. Potter- Michael Bartz (freshman)

Potter's Secretary- Fay Pimlada Pattarachaidaecharuch (exchange student)

The adaption was written by Doug Rand from the original screenplay by Francis Goodrich, Albert, Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.