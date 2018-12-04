Local Matters

December 4, 2018 - 4:17pm

BHS Drama Club presents 'It's a Wonderful Life' this weekend

posted by Howard B. Owens in BHS Drama Club, Batavia HS, batavia, news, arts, entertainment.

wonderfullifedec42018.jpg

BHS Drama Club presents a stage adaption of It's a Wonderful Life this weekend, featuring Cameron Bontrager as George Bailey, in the classic story of a man who stayed in his small town only to reach a point where felt his life hadn't made a difference only to learn what a difference he did make with the help of his guardian angel, Clarence.

Featured cast:

  • George Bailey- Cameron Bontrager (senior)
  • Mary Bailey- Eryn Dunn (senior)
  • Clarence- Riley Macdonough (sophomore)
  • Janie Bailey- Macayla Burke (junior)
  • Pete Bailey- Colin Dunn (freshman)
  • Tommy Bailey- Marla Schlaggel (freshman)
  • Zuzu Bailey- Kayla Stone (freshman)
  • Mr. Potter- Michael Bartz (freshman)
  • Potter's Secretary- Fay Pimlada Pattarachaidaecharuch (exchange student) 

The adaption was written by Doug Rand from the original screenplay by Francis Goodrich, Albert, Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.

wonderfullifedec42018-2.jpg

wonderfullifedec42018-3.jpg

wonderfullifedec42018-4.jpg

wonderfullifedec42018-5.jpg

wonderfullifedec42018-6.jpg

wonderfullifedec42018-7.jpg

wonderfullifedec42018-8.jpg

