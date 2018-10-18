Local Matters

October 18, 2018 - 4:02pm

BHS students planning event honor veterans Nov. 9

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, Batavia HS, batavia, veterans.

Students and staff at Batavia High School are hosting a ceremony honoring Genesee County's veterans at 10 a.m., Nov. 9, at the school.

The ceremony will be held in the auditorium. There will be performances from the high school band and chorus, a student representative speaker, and a keynote speaker, and a reception after the ceremony in the school's library.

The ceremony is open to all local veterans and their families. Veterans who plan to attend should email Jane Haggett, [email protected]. Veterans are invited to include a picture with their response.

Photo: Students Cooper Mattice, Ryan Weaver, Elle Fulton, and Lyndsay Debo. Not pictured, Gyna Gibson, whom Haggett said was the real driving force behind organizing this year's event at the school.

