Bill Sheron wins re-election as Genesee County Sheriff

In results tabulated by Genesee County election officials, though still unofficial, incumbent Sheriff William Sheron beat challenger David Krzemien 17,096 to 6,067 votes.

With a more than 11,000 vote lead and too few absentee ballots left to count, Sheron said tonight he felt comfortable declaring victory.

We were unable to reach Krzemien tonight.

Sheron said, "I'm very pleased with all the people who supported me. Genesee County is my home. I love the community and I believe it's the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Law enforcement has been calling for me from a very young age. Of course, I've been able to surround myself with great people. I'm thrilled with the results."

Krzemien ran an aggressive race, which Sheron recognizes.

"Any time you have a challenger, people told me, you need to take them seriously," Sheron said. "I wouldn't say I was nervous. It was concerning. But any time you have opposition you have to take it seriously."

Sheron vowed to continue the tradition in Genesee County of providing outstanding law enforcement to local residents.