Brayden Smith's big day at plate, on bound, sparks O-A 28-0 win

Brayden Smith tossed a five-inning no-hitter and was 3-3 at the plate with three RBIs and four runs scored as part of a dominating win by Oakfield-Alabama over Holley on Friday.

The Hornets banged out 19 hits and won 28-0 to move to 7-0 on the season while Holley falls to 0-4.

Aiden Warner was 2-3 with four RBIs and five runs scored. David Schufer was 2-3 with three RBIs. Colton Yasses, 2-4, three runs scored. and Brenden Wescott 2-4.

Thirteen players collected hits for O-A.

Smith K'd 13. Only one hitter reached base on an error.

