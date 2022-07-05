Car into the woods after collision with tractor-trailer on Thruway

Following a collision with a tractor-trailer, a car careened into the woods, according to at least one caller into emergency dispatch in the area of mile marker 380.1 in the eastbound lane of the Thruway.

Unknown injuries.

The location is four-tenths of a mile east of the West Bergen Road overpass.

Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 5:38 p.m.: A first responder reports, one vehicle to check out, no tractor-trailer involved.