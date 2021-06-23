Car vs. pedestrian reported at Clinton and Main, Batavia

A car has reportedly hit a pedestrian at Clinton Street and East Main Street, Batavia.

The victim is down in the road.

City Fire, Mercy EMS, Batavia PD responding.

UPDATE 5:35 p.m.: The bicyclist apparently sustained minor cuts and abrasions. He was a sign-off. Sgt. Mitch Cowen said it appears the bicyclist was crossing Clinton eastbound when a black SUV had the right-of-way. There were no marks on the SUV so the bicyclist might not even have been struck. He may have his breaks suddenly and fell. No citations will be issued.