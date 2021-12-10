Catholic Charities looking for volunteers for Friendly Phones and Home Visitation programs

Press release:

Catholic Charities needs volunteers for its Friendly Phones and Home Visitation Programs in Genesee and Orleans counties. Both programs depend on dedicated volunteers to provide weekly visits or phone calls to isolated seniors 60+ who live independently, or with family. Volunteers engage in friendly conversation, partake in hobbies, crafts, and special interests such as reading, puzzles, baking or card games.

“During this giving season, consider giving the gift of your time this year by volunteering to provide friendship to isolated seniors within our community,” said Linda Chadderdon, program manager for Home Visitation Program in Genesee & Orleans counties, Catholic Charities. “These interactions bring a sense of connectivity and friendship to our program members. In addition to brightening our seniors’ days, volunteers often find a rich sense of fulfillment too in just volunteering one hour per week.”

Visitation schedule is flexible. Interested volunteers much be at least 21 years old. An interview, background check and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required. Training will also be provided upon acceptance into the volunteer program. For more information on becoming a volunteer, please call Catholic Charities at 585-343-0614, ext. 3801.