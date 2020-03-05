Local Matters

March 5, 2020 - 3:55pm

CCE conducts course for students in tractor safety

posted by Howard B. Owens in Tractor Safety, news, batavia.

About a dozen high school students from the region took part in the classroom lecture portion of a 14-week tractor safety course sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension at Java Farm Supply in Batavia on Saturday.

The classes are held at multiple farm equipment sales locations in the county with a safety-driving test this spring at Empire Tractor.

The instructor Saturday was Deputy Kevin McCarthy.

Topics over the length of the course include tractor controls, preventative maintenance, operation, connecting equipment, driving practice, a written test, and a skills test. Students who pass the course will be licensed to operate farm equipment.

