August 9, 2022 - 9:57am
City Church, Batavia PD host Community Night Out this evening
posted by Howard B. Owens in community night out, City Church, St. Anthony's, Batavia PD, news.
The Batavia Police Department, in conjunction with The City Church, hosts its annual Community Night Out event this evening, a community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make safer neighborhoods.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m.
Various organizations and groups once again will be participating, which will include free food, a bounce house, games for kids, and more.
Photo: File photo from 2021 by Howard Owens
Recent comments