August 9, 2022 - 9:57am

City Church, Batavia PD host Community Night Out this evening

posted by Howard B. Owens in community night out, City Church, St. Anthony's, Batavia PD, news.

img_5093nightout.jpeg

The Batavia Police Department, in conjunction with The City Church, hosts its annual Community Night Out event this evening, a community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make safer neighborhoods.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. 

Various organizations and groups once again will be participating, which will include free food, a bounce house, games for kids, and more.

Photo: File photo from 2021 by Howard Owens

 

