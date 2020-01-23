City employee shows the mall and little love, wrapping drip buckets in Valentine's paper

At Christmas, an enthusiastic city employee who thought the drip-buckets in the mall wasn't a great look for the holidays took it upon himself to put wrapping paper around the canisters.

With the holiday passed but his spirit undaunted, the employee recently wrapped the buckets in Valentine's paper. The employee is doing this at his own expense.

Still, Director of Public Works Matt Worth is concerned that some people might make negative comments about the employee so the employee is remaining anonymous.

"Hopefully, this is the last hurrah for the buckets," Worth said. "We're going to get a new roof and the buckets are going to go away."

Reader-submitted photo