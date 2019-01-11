January 11, 2019 - 10:27am
City plow, vehicle involved in accident at Court and Ellicott
An accident with minor injuries has been reported at Court and Ellicott streets, Batavia, involving a city plow.
City Fire, Mercy EMS and City PD on scene.
