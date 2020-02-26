Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 26, 2020 - 10:38pm

Closures and cancellations for Feb 27

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, weather.

Schools that have canceled classes:

  • Batavia City Schools
  • Byron-Bergen Central School
  • Elba Central School 
  • LeRoy Central School 
  • Notre Dame High School
  • Oakfield-Alabama Central School
  • Pavilion Central School

Closures and cancellations:

  • Richmond Memorial Library
  • Office for the Aging has cancelled Meals On Wheels deliveries today and congregate meal sites are closed. Cients should use their emergency meals.
  • Liberty Center for Youth is closed.
  • GAPA's "Employee Engagement" event at the Dibble Center tonight is canceled.
  • Classic Optical

Email closures and cancellations to [email protected]

Calendar

February 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button