February 26, 2020 - 10:38pm
Closures and cancellations for Feb 27
Schools that have canceled classes:
- Batavia City Schools
- Byron-Bergen Central School
- Elba Central School
- LeRoy Central School
- Notre Dame High School
- Oakfield-Alabama Central School
- Pavilion Central School
Closures and cancellations:
- Richmond Memorial Library
- Office for the Aging has cancelled Meals On Wheels deliveries today and congregate meal sites are closed. Cients should use their emergency meals.
- Liberty Center for Youth is closed.
- GAPA's "Employee Engagement" event at the Dibble Center tonight is canceled.
- Classic Optical
Email closures and cancellations to [email protected]