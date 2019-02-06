Collins praises Trump's State of the Union speech

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) tonight released the following statement regarding the State of the Union address.



“Tonight, President Trump called on all lawmakers to work together and to choose greatness. Under President Trump’s leadership, we have passed monumental tax and criminal justice reforms. Our economy is flourishing and American families have more money in their pockets, but we still have work to do.

While President Trump is fighting for fair trade and the American worker, it is time for Congress to come together to strengthen our borders and fix our broken immigration system. Together, we can accomplish a greater America.”