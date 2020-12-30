December 30, 2020 - 7:36pm
County reports 142 new COVID cases since yesterday, three more deaths
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 142 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2372 positive cases.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
- 68 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 4 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 20 of the new positive cases are residents at LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- 8 of the new positive cases are residents at the New York State Veterans Home – At Batavia.
- 2 of the new positive cases are residents of Genesee Senior Living.
- 1 of the new positive cases is a resident of Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.
- 1 of the new positive cases is a resident of the Batavia VA Medical Center.
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related death of a resident who resided at LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility and a resident who resided at New York State Veterans Home – At Batavia.
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related death of a community resident under the age of 65 years old.
- We will not be releasing any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of these individuals during this difficult time.
- Orleans County received 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1342 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon).
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s.
- 4 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 16 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 21 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
Genesee County's positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is 11.5 percent.