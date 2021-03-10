County reports 18 new COVID cases, 11 in detention facility

Press release:

Genesee County received 18 new positive cases of COVID-19s. The new positive cases reside in the: Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford) The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and 60’s. 17 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list. 4 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized. 11 of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center.

Orleans County received 6 new positive cases of COVID-19. The positive cases reside in the: West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby) Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre) East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon) The individuals are in their, 0-19’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and 60’s. One of the newly positive individuals was under mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. 1 of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been removed from the isolation list. 2 of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.



Beginning March 10th, all New Yorkers 60 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Public facing essential workers from governmental and nonprofit organizations will be eligible beginning March 17th. This expansion includes public-facing essential building services workers. Providers will be able to vaccinate any eligible New Yorkers, with the exception of Pharmacies who will focus on individuals over the age of 60 and teachers, in line with federal policy beginning March 10th. This is all subject to the availability of the vaccine to the providers. This new addition of new eligible residents still far exceeds the supply of vaccine received in our counties. Individuals who are eligible must have an appointment in order to get a vaccine.

To check for vaccination clinics in Genesee and Orleans Counties please go to http://bit.ly/GOHealthVaccine

For more information about the vaccine and access for those who are 60 and older who do NOT have internet access, please contact your respective Office for the Aging (OFA). For Genesee OFA please call 585-813-2457 for COVID-19 Vaccine assistance between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and leave a message if you get voicemail and someone will return the call. For Orleans OFA please call 585-589-3191 between 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and leave a message if you get voicemail and someone will return the call. The OFA offices can only assist with the clinic links as they are available. The system may experience slowdowns and crashes due to high volume. Please be patient and try again later.

To see who is currently included in the 1A and 1B priority groups to check eligibility go to https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

The local vaccine availability is limited and determined by the state. For more information on when it will be available for the general public keep checking our website: http://bit.ly/GOHealthVaccine or the NYS Department of Health website: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

Restaurants: As of March 19th, New York State is increasing restaurant capacity from 50% to 75% for counties outside of New York City. Further guidance is expected.

Travel Guidance Update: According to the Governor’s announcement today, those who travel domestically will no longer be required to quarantine or test-out within 90 days of full vaccination. International Travelers will continue to follow CDC quarantine guidance. Check for the updated guidance here: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory

Gathering Size: Beginning March 22 for residential gatherings 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors. For social gatherings up to 100 people indoors, 200 people outdoors. Check for the updated guidance here: https://forward.ny.gov/reopening-what-you-need-know

Beginning April 2: Event, Arts, and Entertainment Venues- reopening at 33% capacity, up to 100 people indoors, 200 people outdoors. With attendee testing, capacity increases to 150 people indoors, 500 people outdoors. The rapid test is valid for 6 hours; PCR test is valid for 72 hours. Social distancing and face coverings are required by all attendees. Check for the updated guidance here: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home

Starting March 15, 2021, the Governor is allowing weddings at up to 50% of the venue capacity or up to 150 people (whichever is smaller) at weddings/catered events. See section D (In-person and Catered Events) of the Interim Guidance for Food Services During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency updated February 24, 2021 (https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/Indoor_and_Outdoor_Food_Services_Detailed_Guidelines.pdf). There are strict guidelines to be followed and Responsible Parties are to notify the local health department if they plan to host in-person and catered events above the State’s maximum social gathering limit, which is 50 people as of February 24, 2021. Those who ignore the guidance can be fined and/or lose their license to operate.

There continues to be a maximum of 10 people indoors and outdoors for residential gatherings.

Social distancing, wearing cloth masks/face coverings over the mouth and nose, and handwashing, cleaning and disinfection protocol requirements are to be continued to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination | CDC: The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the United States. To learn more use the following link:

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/retail-pharmacy-program/participating-pharmacies.html

CV19 CheckUp: Learn about what your risk is to get COVID-19 and how to limit your risk. CV19 CheckUp is free, confidential, and easy to use. It is designed to help you be safer and healthier during the COVID-19 pandemic. https://newyork.cv19checkup.org/

Vaccine Information: To see how the COVID-19 vaccine is administered throughout the state go to the COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-vaccine-tracker This now includes the county breakdown.

Percent Positive 7/14 - day average click here (https://forward.ny.gov/percentage-positive-results-county-dashboard)

To review the raw positive data for each of the counties click the following link: https://covid19tracker.health.ny.gov/views/NYS-COVID19-Tracker/NYSDOHCOVID-19Tracker-Map?%3Aembed=yes&%3Atoolbar=no&%3Atabs=n

Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans County online map of confirmed cases.