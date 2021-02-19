February 19, 2021 - 5:06pm
County reports 18 new COVID-positive cases since yesterday
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
Genesee County received 18 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and 60’s.
- 11 of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been removed from the isolation list.
- 13 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 7 of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Buffalo Federal Detention
- Orleans County received 7 new positive cases of COVID-19.
The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 40’s and 60’s.
- 4 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 2 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized
