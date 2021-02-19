County reports 18 new COVID-positive cases since yesterday

The positive cases reside in the:

West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)

Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)

East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)

The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 40’s and 60’s.

4 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

2 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized