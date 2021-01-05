January 5, 2021 - 4:45pm
County reports 91 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday, two deaths
Press release:
- Genesee County received 91 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2706 positive cases.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
- 35 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 21 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 1 of the new positive cases is a resident at the LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related deaths of 2 resident, one whom resided at Genesee Senior Living and one whom resided at the Leroy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility. Both of the individuals were over 65 years old. We will not be releasing any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of these individuals during this difficult time.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Orleans County received 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1502 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- 19 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 20 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 1 of the individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s.
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon).