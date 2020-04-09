COVID-19 Briefing: Nine new positives, 63 total, 50 in isolation, 87 in quarantine

New Cases

As of 2:00 p.m. today: Genesee County received 9 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 63 positive cases Eight of the individuals reside in the central part of the County and one individual resides in the eastern part of the county. One individual is in their 20s, five individuals are in their 30s, one individual is in the 40’s, one individual is in their 50’s, and one individual is in their 60’s. Three of the new positive cases were under precautionary or mandatory quarantine when they became symptomatic.

Orleans County: 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 24 2 of the individuals reside in the central part of the County and one individual resides in the western part of the County. One individual is in their 50’s, one individual is in their 30’s, and one individual is in their 90’s. One of the Orleans positive cases were connected to a confirmed positive case and is in mandatory isolation.

Contact tracing has been initiated for all new cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms become present).

Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans County online map of confirmed cases

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Passover / Holy Week / Easter Holiday

We understand this is generally a time of family gatherings, however the NYS on PAUSE guidance is still in effect and all gatherings of individuals of any size for any reasons are canceled or postponed until at least April 22, 2020. (Executive Order 202.10) Remember that any non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations or other social events) are also canceled or postponed at this time. Many houses of worship have been live streaming their services which allows them to share their message and touch base with their congregations. As challenging as this is to do, especially over the holidays, it is vital everyone stay home. Consider celebrating with a phone call, or a social app so you can see one another and remember the life you may be saving by staying home could be one of your loved ones. This is temporary.

The Use of Cloth Face Coverings

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies). The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected. Recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms. Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing or proper handwashing.

The cloth face cover should: fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face be secured with ties or ear loops include multiple layers of fabric allow for breathing without restriction be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Mental Health