Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 16, 2020 - 8:27pm

COVID Update: 62 new positive tests reported since yesterday

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

  • Genesee County received 62 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1572 positive cases.
    • The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Bethany, Byron, Darien, Elba, LeRoy, Oakfield, Pavilion, and Pembroke.
    • The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s.
    • 33 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
    • 24 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
    • 6 of the new positive cases are residents at LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility, 6 of the new positive cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, and one of the positive individuals is at the VA Medical Center.
  • Orleans County received 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 931 positive cases
    • The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Kendall, Ridgeway, and Shelby.
    • The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s.
    • 10 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • 25 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
    • 2 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Calendar

December 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button