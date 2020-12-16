December 16, 2020 - 8:27pm
COVID Update: 62 new positive tests reported since yesterday
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 62 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1572 positive cases.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Bethany, Byron, Darien, Elba, LeRoy, Oakfield, Pavilion, and Pembroke.
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s.
- 33 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 24 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 6 of the new positive cases are residents at LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility, 6 of the new positive cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, and one of the positive individuals is at the VA Medical Center.
- Orleans County received 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 931 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Kendall, Ridgeway, and Shelby.
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s.
- 10 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 25 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 2 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.