Crime Victim Week's committee planning discussion of 1987 crash the claimed for lives in Pembroke

Crime Victim Right's Week in Genesee County will be commemorated April 7-13 with a special presentation at GCC from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 8, examining a fatal car accident that has become a key part of Genesee County history.

"Honoring Our Past. Creating Hope for the Future" will look back on a 1987 head-on collision that took the lives of four students in Pembroke and their drivers' education instructor.

The panel for the discussion includes:

Sheriff's Office Crash Scene Investigator -- Judge James Orr

Prosecuting District Attorney -- Judge Robert C. Noonan

Pembroke School teacher -- Gregory Kinal

Family members: Deputy Patrick Reeves

Reeves is the brother of Rhonda Reeves, who was 17 at the day a car driven by Lyndon Goodell, then 23, hit the car she and her classmates were in. Also killed were students Eric Hamm-Johnson, Mindy Beals, and 55-year-old instructor Patrick Collins.

Goodell, a Batavia resident who had already served a stint in prison for burglary, was eventually convicted of manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter. He was sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison.

A wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the victims' families found Goodell and his passenger, Carol Rokicki Elder, equally at fault. Rokicki Elder gave Goodell the keys to her car and the bottle of whiskey that they shared.

In next month's presentation, the impact of the trauma will be discussed and details will be shared about how those involved were able to work through the heartbreak and also make positive changes for the future.