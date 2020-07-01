Currently, only four active COVID-19 cases in Genesee County

Press release:

As of 2 p.m. Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 224 positive cases. Currently, no individuals are hospitalized and no individuals have been released from mandatory quarantine.

Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, today for a total of 266 positive cases. No individuals have been released from mandatory quarantine. Seven of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.



Note: In the chart of cases, Public Health reports four active/mandatory isolation cases and 43 people in mandatory community quarantine.