July 1, 2020 - 7:12pm
Currently, only four active COVID-19 cases in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 224 positive cases.
- Currently, no individuals are hospitalized and no individuals have been released from mandatory quarantine.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, today for a total of 266 positive cases.
- No individuals have been released from mandatory quarantine.
- Seven of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
Note: In the chart of cases, Public Health reports four active/mandatory isolation cases and 43 people in mandatory community quarantine.