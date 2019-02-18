Dedicated community journalist Roger Muelhig passes at age 73

Roger Muelhig, 73, who served the Genesee County community for 42 years as a journalist, passed away on Friday.

A conscientious reporter, he exceled at community coverage for the Batavia Daily News.

Muelhig was born in Buffalo and served in the Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and to his family, a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, caring son, brother and devoted friend to all who knew him.

