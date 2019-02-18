February 18, 2019 - 1:55pm
Dedicated community journalist Roger Muelhig passes at age 73
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Daily News, news, batavia.
Roger Muelhig, 73, who served the Genesee County community for 42 years as a journalist, passed away on Friday.
A conscientious reporter, he exceled at community coverage for the Batavia Daily News.
Muelhig was born in Buffalo and served in the Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and to his family, a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, caring son, brother and devoted friend to all who knew him.
For his full obituary, click here.
