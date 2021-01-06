Democratic chairs in NY-27 condemn Jacobs announced protest of election
Press release:
The verdict of the American people is clear and resounding: Joe Biden will be our president, and Kamala Harris will be our Vice President. Every single state has certified its results, and no court has found any of those certifications invalid. Despite repeated Republican accusations of fraud, Republicans have been unable to produce an iota of evidence to support, much less prove, their accusations. Despite that failure, several Republican members of the House and Senate have tried to interfere today with the counting of electoral votes, a ceremonial ritual, today.
Yesterday Rep. Chris Jacobs (NY 27) dodged repeated questions from press and constituents about what he planned to do in the House today. Since his votes will be publicly recorded within hours, though, Chris Jacobs has finally revealed his intentions. Shamefully, he is standing with those who would overturn the will of the American voters and the voters of New York. Rather than standing for democracy, he has aligned himself with the demagogues who refuse to accept their loss and are inciting violence.
We, the county Democratic Chairpersons of New York's 27th Congressional District, condemn Congressman Jacobs' decision in the strongest possible terms. No one who refuses to accept election results deserves to hold elective office. Once again, the Representative of NY 27 is bringing shame upon the people of this district.
Jeremy Zellner
Chair, Erie County Democratic Committee
John Jacoby
Chair, Niagara County Democratic Committee
Jeff Lewis
Chair, Orleans County Democratic Committee
Michael Plitt
Chair, Genesee County Democratic Committee
Cynthia Appleton
Chair, Wyoming County Democratic Committee
Judith Hunter
Chair, Livingston County Democratic Committee
Zach King
Chair, Monroe County Democratic Committee
John Hurley
Chair, Ontario County Democratic Committee