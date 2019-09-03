Despite anticipated Labor Day Weekend demand, gas prices drop

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.57, down 2 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.83. The New York State average is $2.77 – down 2 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.99.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.76 (down a penny since last week)

Buffalo - $2.74 (down 2 cents since last week)

Ithaca - $2.68 (down 3 cents since last week)

Rochester - $2.73 (down2 cents since last week)

Rome - $2.76 (down a penny since last week)

Syracuse - $2.63 (down 3 cents since last week)

Watertown - $2.72 (down 2 cents since last week)

Despite increased demand with Labor Day weekend travel, pump prices continue to drop as refineries switch over to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than the summer blend.

With hurricane season underway, storm damage to a refinery is a threat that could push prices up, along with international tensions. Otherwise, motorists should enjoy cheaper gas prices this fall.