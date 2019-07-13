Local Matters

July 13, 2019 - 11:27pm

Dog missing in Darien Center

posted by Howard B. Owens in animals, pets, Darien, news.

kyialost2019.jpg

Mike and Kayleigh Meyers recently moved to Darien Center so their husky, Kiya (Ki-ya), is unfamiliar with the area.

Tonight, about 8 p.m., Kiya managed to get out of the house.

Kayleigh said she and Mike were inside feeding their baby and the door must have been open a crack.

"Most likely, she went after an animal," Kayleigh said.

Kiya is friendly and food motivated so if you see her, try calling her by her name and bribing her with food, Kayleigh recommends.

The Meyers live in the area of Country Cottage and My Saloon, around Harper Road and Route 20.  

If found, call or text Kayleigh at (585) 813-4385.

