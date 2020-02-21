'Doubt: A Parable' now playing at GCC

Press release:

The Forum Players, Genesee Community College's theater arts students, and members of the local theater community are excited to open the 2020 spring season with "Doubt: A Parable," written by John Patrick Shanley, which won both a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award in 2005.

This performance is a brilliant and powerful drama that tells the story of Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal who takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of improper relations with a male student.

Shanley not only wrote the play, but he also wrote the screenplay and directed it as a film starring Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

GCC's talented Forum Players bring this parable to life with four live performances, directed by Maryanne Arena and Jaime Arena, which are intended for mature audiences (age 16 and up). Performances are in the Stuart Steiner Theatre, 1 College Road, Batavia.

Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22, both at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m.

The cast includes:

Lucine Kauffman , of Elba, as Sister Aloysius

, of Elba, as Sister Aloysius Sam Rigerman , of Batavia, as Father Flynn

, of Batavia, as Father Flynn Nevaeh Vindigni-Kretchmer, of Rochester, as Sister James (alternating the role)

Alyssa Young, of Holley, as Sister James (alternating the role)

Francesca Pieter, of Willemstad, Curacao as Mrs. Muller (alternating the role)

Caitlynne Tape, of Syracuse, as Mrs. Muller (alternating the role)

The crew includes:

Brodie McPherson, of Rochester, as technical director and production designer

Emily Grierson, of Perry, as stage manager

Tiago Ortega, of Sao Paulo, Brazil as a backstage assistant

Leah Plummer, of Bradford, Pa., as a backstage assistant

Tickets for these shows are available online here. The cost is $8 for adults, and $5 for seniors (55+) and students (16+) and GCC faculty/ staff. GCC students with ID are $3, and GCC alumni with ID will receive a $2 discount on an adult ticket.

To reserve seats, you may also contact the GCC box office at [email protected] or (585) 345-6814.