Driver dies after vehicle crashes into barn in Byron

A driver whose vehicle drove into a barn at 5693 Chapell Road, Byron, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident this evening, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The accident was reported around 6:30 p.m.

The vehicle was reportedly heading south on Chapell Road when it left the roadway.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released, nor has a description of the vehicle.

Chapell Road has been closed between Route 237 and Transit Road since the time of the accident.

Byron Fire, South Byron Fire, and Elba Fire, all responded.

The Sheriff's Crash Management Team is on scene.

Photo and info from Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.