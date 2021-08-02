Driver identified in crash Sunder on Route 98 in Alexander

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a single-vehicle rollover accident that occurred at 7:15 p.m., Sunday, in the area of 9822 Alexander Road, Alexander.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Timothy D. Johnson, 27, of Attica, was driving a 2014 black Jeep Cherokee southbound on Route 98 when the vehicle crossed the fog line and continued off the west shoulder of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch and a culvert causing it to become airborne. The airborne Jeep struck a utility pole, breaking the pole in half. Once the Jeep landed, it rolled over several times.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Johnson was transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Assisting and the scene was the Alexander Fire and Mercy EMS.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

